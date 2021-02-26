Advertisement

Crash and fuel spill close NB 220 in Highland County; public asked not to enter river

Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the northbound lane of Route 220 in Highland County will be closed much of Friday because of a tractor trailer crash.

Virginia State Police say at 7:44 a.m. Friday, the big rig overturned into the Jackson River. The truck was carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline, and a HAZMAT team is assessing the fuel leak, which Bath County refers to as “major.”

The crash occurred in the 8000 block of Jackson River Road/220. The driver was not hurt.

Police say the northbound lane will likely be shut down well into Friday afternoon.

In a Bath County Facebook post, county officials said, “There has been a major fuel spill in the Jackson River. Do not enter the Jackson River for any purpose including recreation, fishing, and livestock. This is an emergent situation and information is limited at this time. State and local officials have responded.”

