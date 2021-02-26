Advertisement

DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing

The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
By KMGH staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KMGH) - Authorities have announced a cold-case arrest in the 1981 murder of a Colorado woman.

DNA from Anderson’s trash from his current apartment -- including a Coke can -- matched DNA from the crime scene.

The body of 34-year-old Sylvia Quayle was discovered by her father inside her Cherry Hills Village home. She had been shot and stabbed.

Quayle’s sister and brother-in-law are still alive, but her parents have passed away.

“To meet Sylvia’s family today means a lot to me. When I read this case and realized that her father found her in the condition that I know she was in, the way that she was left after being brutalized and killed, I can’t imagine,” former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey said.

“And I know he’s not here, and for me that’s the hardest part of solving these 40-year-old cases, and we’ve solved quite a few of them now, is that some of the people who want answers, who need closure, they don’t get it,” he added.

The suspect was living in Nebraska. He will be extradited to Colorado to face first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

