Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Cuban Island Restaurant in Roanoke

Cuban Island Restaurant
Cuban Island Restaurant(WDBJ)
By Josh Birch
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One woman has found her American dream by serving up authentic food from where she was born. Since opening more than a decade ago, Cuban Island Restaurant in Roanoke has been pleasing the masses.

Owner Estela Gonzalez immigrated to the United States when she was young to search for the American dream. She eventually ended up in Roanoke, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I love this place. I love my customers. I’m really happy,” she said.

Cuban Island offers everything from authentic tamales to slow cooked shredded pork. Perhaps one of their most popular dishes is the chicken steak. That dish consists of a flattened chicken breast seared off on the grill and served next to veggies, rice, and yuca topped with a special mojo sauce.

“The yuca is delicious and this mojo sauce with the garlic and citrus juice combined, great flavor combination,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

Don’t forget to get some authentic Cuban coffee and dessert while you’re here too.

Cuban Island Restaurant is located at 5508 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012. Their phone number is (540) 529-7762.

If you have a local restaurant Josh should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Tanglewood Mall welcoming new tenants
Justin Murphy is the suspect in break-ins at TruHarvest in Montgomery County
Suspect in hemp farm break-ins arrested
Rainfall totals could close in on 1-2" for some.
Winter Weather Advisories issued for Friday’s mix
Deputies have named Justin Scott Murphy a suspect in connection to the incident.
Local hemp farm sees third break-in this year, nearly $350,000 worth of product gone

Latest News

Hometown Eats-Zorba Restaurant
Hometown Eats-Zorba Restaurant
Gryo salad
Hometown Eats: Zorba Restaurant Greek & International Cuisine in Salem
Courtesy: WDBJ7
7@four: Super Bowl sliders recipe
Hometown Eats-Country Cooking
Hometown Eats-Country Cooking