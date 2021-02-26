Hometown Eats: Cuban Island Restaurant in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One woman has found her American dream by serving up authentic food from where she was born. Since opening more than a decade ago, Cuban Island Restaurant in Roanoke has been pleasing the masses.

Owner Estela Gonzalez immigrated to the United States when she was young to search for the American dream. She eventually ended up in Roanoke, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I love this place. I love my customers. I’m really happy,” she said.

Cuban Island offers everything from authentic tamales to slow cooked shredded pork. Perhaps one of their most popular dishes is the chicken steak. That dish consists of a flattened chicken breast seared off on the grill and served next to veggies, rice, and yuca topped with a special mojo sauce.

“The yuca is delicious and this mojo sauce with the garlic and citrus juice combined, great flavor combination,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

Don’t forget to get some authentic Cuban coffee and dessert while you’re here too.

Cuban Island Restaurant is located at 5508 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012. Their phone number is (540) 529-7762.

