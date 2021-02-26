“It just doesn’t take much:” crews deal with multiple brush fires Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a busy day for firefighters in Roanoke and Botetourt Counties. At least three small brush fires popped up late in the afternoon in the Stewart Knob area. The fires were confined to grassy and forested areas, but caused traffic snarls on 460 and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“It’s a fairly common occurrence this time of year,” said Roanoke County Fire/EMS’s Brian Clingenpeel.

Dry days, low humidity, and a nice breeze over the last several days have primed the area for brush fires.

“It just doesn’t take much at all,” said Clingenpeel.

Late winter and early spring are traditionally fire season in the Roanoke area. As a result, several counties have a burn ban in place, and Roanoke County is requiring burn permits.

“I’m not talking about the fire pit in your backyard,” said Clingenpeel.

The cause of Thursday’s fires remains under investigation.

