Advertisement

J&J vaccine could reach Roanoke Valley next week

Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.(Johnson & Johnson)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Johnson and Johnson is on the brink of a nationwide one-dose COVID vaccine roll out.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are preparing to accept shipments as early as next week, according to Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

“We know there might be populations that are harder to reach,” she told reporters Friday, noting the single-shot could extend their reach.

“A one-dose vaccine might really be the best opportunity to ensure that the population that is in that mobile or fluctuating living environment gets optimal protection.”

Initial J&J distribution in our area is expected to start slowly and ramp up over time. Morrow said she is still waiting further instruction from the state level.

“We want to have flexibility at the local level to meet the needs of our community, but I also think it’s important for us to have some consistency,” said Morrow.

Once vaccine supply reaches adequate levels, Morrow hopes to simplify logistics at vaccination clinics.

“We’re really trying to stick with Pfizer for one day, Moderna for another day,” said Morrow. “We haven’t been able to do that based on our vaccine supply consistently, but our goal would be to have dedicated days primarily because it decreases the logistical challenges.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Tanglewood Mall welcoming new tenants
Justin Murphy is the suspect in break-ins at TruHarvest in Montgomery County
Suspect in hemp farm break-ins arrested
Rain showers develop with a wintry mix in the higher elevations.
Mountain mix this evening; Mild rain for the weekend
Rainfall totals could close in on 1-2" for some.
Winter Weather Advisories issued for Friday’s mix

Latest News

Some Virginia health districts to expand vaccination of Phase 1b population
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
COVID-19 Vaccine
FBI investigating after possible Tenn. vaccine theft
Coronavirus Virginia
VDH reports 7.8% positive rate among past week’s COVID tests