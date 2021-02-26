J&J vaccine could reach Roanoke Valley next week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Johnson and Johnson is on the brink of a nationwide one-dose COVID vaccine roll out.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are preparing to accept shipments as early as next week, according to Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

“We know there might be populations that are harder to reach,” she told reporters Friday, noting the single-shot could extend their reach.

“A one-dose vaccine might really be the best opportunity to ensure that the population that is in that mobile or fluctuating living environment gets optimal protection.”

Initial J&J distribution in our area is expected to start slowly and ramp up over time. Morrow said she is still waiting further instruction from the state level.

“We want to have flexibility at the local level to meet the needs of our community, but I also think it’s important for us to have some consistency,” said Morrow.

Once vaccine supply reaches adequate levels, Morrow hopes to simplify logistics at vaccination clinics.

“We’re really trying to stick with Pfizer for one day, Moderna for another day,” said Morrow. “We haven’t been able to do that based on our vaccine supply consistently, but our goal would be to have dedicated days primarily because it decreases the logistical challenges.”

