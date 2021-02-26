Advertisement

Lynchburg Police officer on restricted duty after shot aimed at man killed dog

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg Police officer is on restricted duty after a shooting Thursday night that left a dog dead.

Police say they were called shortly after 9 p.m. February 25 to the 100 block of Holcomb Path Road to check on a person’s welfare. A man shut himself inside the home with multiple weapons, according to police, leading to the Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Unit responding.

According to police, officers spent several hours speaking with the man, trying to de-escalate the situation, but he would not allow officers to take him into custody. After determining he did not appear armed, officers tried to take him into custody while he was on a bed. As officers approached him, the man “abruptly moved one hand to a concealed location,” leading an officer to fire a shot at him.

The shot hit and killed a dog sitting on top of the man. The man still refused to cooperate with commands from officers, according to police, who used a Taser on him, allowing them to take him into custody. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Lynchburg Police requested Virginia State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting for any potential criminal charges.

Lynchburg Police are also conducting an internal investigation. Per LPD policy, the involved officer has been placed on restricted duty. Police say, “As is our practice, the LPD will release the involved officer’s name within seven days, pending the results of a threat assessment.”

