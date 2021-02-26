Montgomery County man arrested, accused of taking part in Capitol riot

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Montgomery County man has been arrested on charges connected to the riot at the US Capitol January 6.

Jeremy Groseclose faces charges, according to US District Court filings, of Obstruction of Law Enforcement During CIvil Disorder, Obstruction of Justice/Congress, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI believes Groseclose, seen in the attached photos, took part in rioting at the US Capitol the day Congress was meeting to certify results of the 2020 presidential election. According to court records, only authorized people were allowed inside the Capitol that day; the exterior plaza was also closed to the public when a large crowd forced its way through barricades and into the building.

The FBI received a tip within days that Groseclose was part of the crowd, and had posted pictures on his Facebook page “pertaining to the woman who was shot, and other various bragging protesting activity.” The pictures were later removed from the Facebook page. Another tip said Groseclose “had several social media posts about being at the capital and taking part in the riot.”

The FBI obtained photos of Groseclose and compared them to a person identified by the FBI in various photos in and around the Capitol building, according to court records, leading to his arrest.

The FBI believes Groseclose can be seen on surveillance video inside the building using a cellphone to take pictures of himself and others during the rioting. Investigators also believe Groseclose was part of a group of people using a trashcan to keep a roll-up door open while police were trying to close it.

Groseclose was arrested Thursday at his home in Elliston.

