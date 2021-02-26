Advertisement

Roanoke Fire-EMS team stabilizes building after driver crashes into it

A car ran into a building on Oakland Blvd. NW.
A car ran into a building on Oakland Blvd. NW.(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
Feb. 26, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Units with Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the crash of a car into a building Thursday night in the northwest area.

They were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. after a driver hit a building in the 2900 block of Oakland Blvd. NW, across from a 7-Eleven convenience store. The department’s heavy technical rescue team was brought in to stabilize part of the structure, which provides the only access to apartments in the upper part of the building.

The heavy technical rescue team with Roanoke Fire-EMS stabilized part of a building after a car ran into it.(Roanoke Fire-EMS)

