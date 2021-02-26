Advertisement

Sen. Kaine calls $1.9T COVID bill ‘the right price tag’

Sen. Kaine discusses COVID relief.
Sen. Kaine discusses COVID relief.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a press briefing Friday, US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) called President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill “the right size.”

Kaine said the economic recovery benefits outweigh the hit to the national debt.

He believes a stronger economy will help lower debt in the long run.

“When the economy is strong, that’s when you work very significantly to bring down debt, but when the economy still has significant weaknesses, we need to boost it,” said Kaine.

The Senator said once the relief bill passes in the House, he is confident it will pass in the Senate next week before moving to the President’s desk.

