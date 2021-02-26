Some Virginia health districts to expand vaccination of Phase 1b population

(WDBJ) - Some Virginia health districts will begin March 1 vaccinating people ages 16-64 who have underlying medical conditions.

Mount Rogers Health District and Cumberland Plateau Health District and Lenowisco Health District will kick off the vaccine expansion.

“Those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions have been part of Phase 1b,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health director. “However, we have not yet had sufficient vaccine to open to this population. With the increase in vaccine allocation through state allocation and federal pharmacy partnerships, and based on the number of vaccines already given to the 65 and older population, we have determined that there is sufficient vaccine at this time to begin vaccinating this population. We are thrilled to be able to offer vaccine to this population at this time.”

Those 65 and older will still be prioritized for vaccines, as will eligible frontline essential workers. Health department clinics and many community partners are working off the pre-registration list to contact eligible people for appointments. To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-829-4682 for assistance with registration.

“We are also excited to announce a mass vaccination event for Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau, and Lenowisco health district residents which will be held on Saturday, March 6,” said Shelton. “This event will be for those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, and will allow us to kick off this new phase of vaccination by serving a large portion of those on our pre-registration waiting list. Please note that this event will be by scheduled appointment only, for those who are already on our waiting list.”

Pfizer is authorized for those 16 and older. Virginia Department of Health says, “It is important to note that Moderna is only authorized for those 18 and older, so some sites may not be able to accommodate those under 18 due to the type of vaccine available.”

People with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their providers.

People who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, or who have another illness with a fever, are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions are resolved. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment.

For information about underlying medical conditions, click here. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, click here.

