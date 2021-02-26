Advertisement

Virginia Tech raises more than $6 million during their annual Giving Day

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s annual giving day raised more than $6 million in 24 hours.

Their Giving Day is a part of an effort to raise funds to support many of university’s scholarships, colleges and programs.

The pandemic led them to change how they do the event---moving it completely online.

Hokies in all 50 states and in more than 30 countries gave back.

The university also used 700 Giving Day ambassadors who helped spread the word about their efforts on the web.

