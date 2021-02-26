Advertisement

Virginians could begin to see stimulus payments by late March, senator says

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Senator Mark Warner says if everything goes according to plan, Virginians could begin to see stimulus payments by the end of next month.

Warner spoke with Virginia reporters Thursday afternoon from Washington.

He said the House is expected to approve $1.9 billion COVID relief package by Saturday. And the Senate will take it up next week.

“If this is signed by President Biden by the middle of March, I think those individuals that have electronic deposits, they could easily see funds arrive in their banks, their bank accounts, before the end of March,” Warner said.

He also said it’s important for Congress to act quickly to extend unemployment benefits that expire in mid-March.

