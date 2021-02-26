Winter Weather Advisories issued for Friday’s wintry mix

After several pleasant and quiet days, the forecast takes a turn toward the cooler, wetter side as we approach the weekend. Our next front and low pressure system will enter from the south Friday bringing with it a light wintry mix. Friday will turn much cooler with temperatures only in the 40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for localized impacts from Friday’s rain/snow mix.

A light wintry mix can be expected with limited impacts. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

A fair amount of cold air will be in place Friday as another wedge sets up over the area. Highs only reach the upper 30s and low 40s. At the same time, moisture will move over the area which should bring a mix of snow and sleet along with rain. The best shot at wintry weather is along and west of 81 and in the higher elevations. While it may be snowing at times, the ground is still fairly warm so plenty of melting is likely.

A wintry mix for some with minimal impacts. (WDBJ Weather)

TIMING: Wintry precipitation will impact mountain areas south of 460 during the morning, filling in across northern areas during the afternoon. Wet and wintry conditions will linger into the evening before temperatures warm enough for all rain.

Most of the lower elevations will receive mainly rain, with temperatures slightly above freezing. The higher ridges however, including the Blue Ridge Parkway, Catawba, and the Alleghany Highlands will remain in the cooler air, where pockets of sleet, snow and freezing rain are more likely to occur.

Light snow may begin as early as sunrise along and west of the Southern Blue Ridge before expanding north

Given recent warmth, any accumulation would be on grassy surfaces

Some freezing rain/sleet may mix in at times through the afternoon

Snow and sleet may mix with the rain at times Friday. Any accumulation would be very light and mainly confined to the higher elevations. (WDBJ7)

MORE RAIN THIS WEEKEND

Rain will continue into late Saturday morning before tapering off from west to east. We’ll get a break in the rain through Saturday afternoon.

Another disturbance will bring additional rain to the area late Saturday. The third wave of rain will enter Sunday afternoon with the actual cold front. This is the one that could cause a few of the streams to run high and create ponding water in the roads as the rain may be heavy at times Sunday night into Monday morning. We can’t even rule out a thunderstorm.

Total 4-day rainfall totals will likely be in the 1-3″ range with isolated higher amounts in the mountains.

Rainfall totals could close in on 1-2" for some. (WDBJ Weather)

