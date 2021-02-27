Blacksburg gun ban goes into effect March 1

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting on Monday, March 1, you will no longer be able to carry a firearm with you inside of government buildings.

The move comes after council voted last month to ban guns from public buildings, meetings and town-held events.

Signage has been installed at building entrances so people who didn’t know about the ordinance will now. It’ll be enforced at places like town hall, the police station, rec center and library.

“Since I was first elected to council years ago, I’ve heard from citizens that an ordinance that makes Blacksburg safer, makes it more family friendly and creates a better sense of community in the town,” Vice Mayor Michael Sutphin said. “My hope is the ordinance will make people who were avoiding Steppin’ Out or not wanting to go to Steppin’ Out because they were worried about some of the displays of firearms that they had seen make them understand that it is a family friendly place, that it is a place.”

Violators will be asked to leave the building or event and to come back without the weapon. If you refuse to comply, the police will get involved and you could face up to 12 months in jail or a $2,500 fine.

You can read more about the ordinance here.

