FFE: Alleghany at James River

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The home-standing James River Knights kicked things off against Alleghany, more than 450 days since they last took the field.

On James River’s first drive, freshman QB Zeal Hammons rolls out looking for Levi Rock but Drew Craft is there for the Mountaineers and we’re headed the other way!

On the first play for Alleghany, a bad handoff puts the ball on the turf and George Toliver came up with it for James River.

The Knights wouldn’t make any noise and would punt away, and the Mountaineers take over on their own 20.

Alleghany with more issues on offense after they get the handoff figured out, but Waylon Campbell has it punched out and a fumble leads to James River with the ball.

Hammons calls his own number and the freshman puts the Knights on the board for the first time this season, 7-0 James River.

On the next drive for the Knights on 4th down and long, they decide to roll the dice, and Hammons tosses a short pass to Conner Church and it is “razzle-dazzle” time.

Church turns on the jets and goes 32 yards, from the back pew to the front and it’s 6 more for James River!

James River leads 14-0 at halftime.

Alleghany looking to get back within a score, and Ethyn Kimberlin goes deep over the middle to Ivan Dobbs. The pass falls incomplete, but he’s wearing a Knight defender like a cape and the official lets the laundry fly! A pass interference call gives the Mountaineers a free first down.

On 4th down for Alleghany, they reach into their bag of tricks and call a fake punt! Brenden Poterfield makes the edge and gets just enough for the first, Mountaineers with a little momentum.

It would then be snuffed out a few plays later on around when James Rivers Colin Cook goes full bloodhound and stuffs any chance for Dalton Griffith to do any damage.

As the Knights were looking to put this one away, Hammons with another keeper, fools the defense and tears down field inside the 10 yard line.

Hammons then puts the cherry on top, untouched for his second rushing touchdown of the game, James River blanks Alleghany, 26-0.

“He’s got one emotion, you never see him smile, he never gets down. If he was nervous you would never know, nerves of steel we call him silent assassin cause he don’t say anything expect the play call. Just locked in he’s going to be a special kid, a coach’s dream,” coach Tim Jennings said of his freshman quarterback.

Next week, Alleghany is at Floyd County and James River is back home against Radford.

