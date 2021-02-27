FFE: E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week pitted the Jefferson Forest Cavaliers and the EC Glass Hilltoppers on the rug at Sabre Stadium

Glass head man Jeff Woody was dealing with life after DreSean Kendrick, the fleet-footed former QB who is now at William and Mary.

They call it the “Black and Blue Bowl,” but the bruises have been all one-sided for the last five years, including in the playoffs, where EC Glass defeated Jefferson Forest in the first round last season.

The Cavaliers were hoping to change their luck, and beat the Hilltoppers for the first time since 2015 in Friday’s Spotlight Game of the Week!

Both teams failed to capitalize on scoring chances to start the game, but JF’s Jacob VanRemortel broke that trend later in the quarter, breaking through on the keeper to put his Cavaliers on the board first, make it 7-0 Jefferson Forest.

Glass was now looking for a response. George White, the new Hilltoppers Quarterback dropped back, but was taken down by junior Liam Thompson.

The Cavs’ defense was swarming all night long, with that stop set up a handoff to Devin Paige down near the goal-line. All of a sudden, Jefferson Forest was up 14-0, but that was not it in the first half.

Moving to the second quarter, the Cavaliers again in the red zone, and the ground and pound continued. This time it was Keaton Ellis finding paydirt. Three rushing touchdowns in the first half, and Paul White’s Cavaliers led 21-0.

Coming out of the break, the Hilltoppers’ offense was desperate to find its rhythm, but on 4th down, it was VanRemortel from the blindside. White never saw it coming, and the Cavaliers take over and put the exclamation mark on a dominant Friday night.

Justin Lambert scored the fourth and final JF touchdown, and the Cavaliers reclaim the lunch pail with a 28-0 shutout of Glass to open the spring season.

The Cavaliers claim their first Black and Blue Bowl in five seasons to earn a signature win to open this season. JF goes on the road to LCA next week while Glass will look to rebound at home against Rustburg

