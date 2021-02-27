Advertisement

FFE: Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County

The white stuff blanketed things early as Rockbridge went up a score.
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The white stuff blanketed things early as Rockbridge went up a score.

Fort Defiance was quickly looking for an answer. Trevor Bartley grabbed the handoff and broke free for a 63-yard-run. They are not gonna get him until he’s inside the ten-yard line.

The Wildcats defense bowed up with the goal-line stand, stopping Jeffrey East before he can close the deal, and the score remained 8-zip. Turnovers were frequent in this one, including a toss from Rockbridge’s Miller Jay intended for Luke Mayr, but that squirts out of his arms with Knicely there to make the pick for the Indians.

Rockbridge put together a third-quarter drive. Bret McClung did the honors on the nice gain up the middle.

McClung then ran it in and takes a licking at the goal line, but the Wildcats were on top 15-zip.

The Rockbridge County defense shut things down from there as the Wildcats start the season with a shutout win 15-0 over Fort Defiance.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by FBI as Jeremy Groseclose, arrested in connection to the riot at the US...
Montgomery County man arrested, accused of taking part in Capitol riot
Rain showers develop with a wintry mix in the higher elevations.
Mountain mix tonight; Mild rain for the weekend
Courtesy WDBJ7
Family, handful of animals including alligator and multiple snakes, displaced after Franklin Co. fire Friday
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Police lights.
Lynchburg Police officer on restricted duty after shot aimed at man killed dog

Latest News

Courtesy WDBJ7
FFE: E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest
FFE (2.26.21) Alleghany At James River
FFE: Alleghany at James River
FFE (2.26.21) Glenvar At Stuarts Draft
FFE: Glenvar at Stuarts Draft
Cam Hayes celebrates NC State's win over Virginia Wednesday night
Virginia Falls to NC State 68-61 in Charlottesville