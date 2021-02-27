FFE: Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The white stuff blanketed things early as Rockbridge went up a score.

Fort Defiance was quickly looking for an answer. Trevor Bartley grabbed the handoff and broke free for a 63-yard-run. They are not gonna get him until he’s inside the ten-yard line.

The Wildcats defense bowed up with the goal-line stand, stopping Jeffrey East before he can close the deal, and the score remained 8-zip. Turnovers were frequent in this one, including a toss from Rockbridge’s Miller Jay intended for Luke Mayr, but that squirts out of his arms with Knicely there to make the pick for the Indians.

Rockbridge put together a third-quarter drive. Bret McClung did the honors on the nice gain up the middle.

McClung then ran it in and takes a licking at the goal line, but the Wildcats were on top 15-zip.

The Rockbridge County defense shut things down from there as the Wildcats start the season with a shutout win 15-0 over Fort Defiance.

