FFE: Glenvar at Stuarts Draft
It was a frozen tundra kind of night in Stuarts Draft
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glenvar Highlanders made the trek north up Interstate 81 to Stuarts Draft. Coach Kevin Clifford’s team figured to get a good early season test from the Cougars, a team that finished as a state runner-up in 2019.
It was tough sledding all night long, literally for Glenvar, as the Highlanders get shutout 27-0.
