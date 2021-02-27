Advertisement

FFE: Glenvar at Stuarts Draft

It was a frozen tundra kind of night in Stuarts Draft
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glenvar Highlanders made the trek north up Interstate 81 to Stuarts Draft. Coach Kevin Clifford’s team figured to get a good early season test from the Cougars, a team that finished as a state runner-up in 2019.

It was a frozen tundra kind of night in Stuarts Draft.

It was tough sledding all night long, literally for Glenvar, as the Highlanders get shutout 27-0.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by FBI as Jeremy Groseclose, arrested in connection to the riot at the US...
Montgomery County man arrested, accused of taking part in Capitol riot
Rain showers develop with a wintry mix in the higher elevations.
Mountain mix tonight; Mild rain for the weekend
Courtesy WDBJ7
Family, handful of animals including alligator and multiple snakes, displaced after Franklin Co. fire Friday
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Police lights.
Lynchburg Police officer on restricted duty after shot aimed at man killed dog

Latest News

Courtesy WDBJ7
FFE: E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest
FFE (2.26.21) Fort Defiance At Rockbridge County
FFE: Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County
FFE (2.26.21) Alleghany At James River
FFE: Alleghany at James River
Cam Hayes celebrates NC State's win over Virginia Wednesday night
Virginia Falls to NC State 68-61 in Charlottesville