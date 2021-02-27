Advertisement

First cases of UK coronavirus variant found in SWVA

The strain first appeared in the United Kingdom in late 2020.
(Associated Press)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three adults in Southwest Virginia were diagnosed with the first three cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the region.

All three patients had no history of travel during their exposure periods, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The B.1.1.7 variant is associated with increased person-to-person transmission, with early tests showing it produces more dangerous illness than other variants.

The strain has been located within 44 other states.

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Health.

