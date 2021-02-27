Advertisement

Lawmaker calls for independent investigation of Virginia Parole Board

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -State lawmakers are calling for an independent investigation, as the controversy surrounding the Virginia Parole Board continues to grow.

Critics have questioned the decisions of the parole board, oversight by the Northam administration and review by the Office of Inspector General.

During a Senate floor session Friday, Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham Co.) called for Governor Ralph Northam to fire members of the Parole Board, and for the Inspector General to step aside.

“It is imperative that we get to the bottom of the apparent efforts to cover up the scope of the improprieties by members of the gubernatorially appointed parole board,” Obenshain said. “And towards that end there needs to be a truly independent investigation.”

In a news release Friday afternoon, the Office of Inspector General said it conducted a thorough and independent investigation of allegations involving the Parole Board.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Tanglewood Mall welcoming new tenants
Justin Murphy is the suspect in break-ins at TruHarvest in Montgomery County
Suspect in hemp farm break-ins arrested
Rain showers develop with a wintry mix in the higher elevations.
Mountain mix this evening; Mild rain for the weekend
Rainfall totals could close in on 1-2" for some.
Winter Weather Advisories issued for Friday’s mix

Latest News

Bars Ready For Restrictions To Be Lighter
Bars Ready For Restrictions To Be Lighter
Prepping For J&J Rollout
Prepping For J&J Rollout
Edmunds Brothers Fundraisers 2021
Edmunds Brothers Fundraiser 2021
'Double Masking' Recommended In High Risk Places
'Double Masking' Recommended In High Risk Places
Virginia State Capitol
State budget agreement includes funding for western Virginia