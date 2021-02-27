Lawmaker calls for independent investigation of Virginia Parole Board

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -State lawmakers are calling for an independent investigation, as the controversy surrounding the Virginia Parole Board continues to grow.

Critics have questioned the decisions of the parole board, oversight by the Northam administration and review by the Office of Inspector General.

During a Senate floor session Friday, Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham Co.) called for Governor Ralph Northam to fire members of the Parole Board, and for the Inspector General to step aside.

“It is imperative that we get to the bottom of the apparent efforts to cover up the scope of the improprieties by members of the gubernatorially appointed parole board,” Obenshain said. “And towards that end there needs to be a truly independent investigation.”

In a news release Friday afternoon, the Office of Inspector General said it conducted a thorough and independent investigation of allegations involving the Parole Board.

