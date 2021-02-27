Liberty men’s basketball defeats Bellarmine 94-78 to lock up top spot in the ASUN Tournament
Liberty finishes the year at 20-5 and 11-2 in the conference.
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBJ) - The Flames grabbed the top spot in the ASUN Tournament Saturday with their road win against Bellarmine, 94-78.
Darius McGhee led the way for Liberty with 34 points.
