Man dies after being hit by vehicle Friday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died at the hospital Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in the 5100 block of Williamson Road NW.

According to Roanoke Police, officers responded to a report of a person involved in a crash with a vehicle and found the man lying in the road with what appeared to be serious injuries.

He was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld until proper notifications are delivered.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, and is cooperating with police. Early investigation shows the man was in the road when he was hit by the driver traveling south on Williamson Road NW.

No arrests were made. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.