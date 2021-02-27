Advertisement

Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

By KSDK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their bed, reportedly from COVID-19.

“It’s really a terrible, tragic thing,” their neighbor Chuck Duy said.

St. Louis County police say the 11-year-old made the discovery on Thursday. Both her mother and father were in their 40′s.

“Supposedly she had gone to the hospital,” Duy said, speaking about the girl’s mother. “They thought that she had a stroke, but I guess maybe it was due to the Covid.”

Duy says he spoke with a relative of the family. He said the mother had tested positive for the virus at the hospital and then was sent home. There she quarantined with her husband who had also tested positive.

The couple stayed in their bedroom in the house’s basement, according to Duy. Neighbors say it was there the couple’s daughter, their only child, found them.

“To lose both parents at one time, you know, for an 11-year-old, it’s really tragic,” Duy said. “We’re praying for them. They were the nicest people. We’re so happy they moved into the neighborhood.”

St. Louis police say there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by FBI as Jeremy Groseclose, arrested in connection to the riot at the US...
Montgomery County man arrested, accused of taking part in Capitol riot
Rain showers develop with a wintry mix in the higher elevations.
Mountain mix tonight; Mild rain for the weekend
Courtesy WDBJ7
Family, animals including alligator and snakes, displaced after Franklin Co. fire
Police lights.
Lynchburg Police officer on restricted duty after shot aimed at man killed dog
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

Latest News

Liberty men’s basketball defeats Bellarmine 94-78 to lock up top spot in the ASUN Tournament
Man dies after being hit by vehicle Friday night in Roanoke
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Girl finds parents dead in bed from COVID-19 in Missouri
The coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore is carried by members of the Armed Forces during his...
WWII plane fly-past honors Captain Tom Moore at funeral