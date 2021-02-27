New River District holds second dose vaccine clinic at Radford University

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Health leaders transformed Radford University’s Dedmon Center into a large-scale vaccination site.

This is where the New River Health District administered second doses of Moderna vaccine.

Emily Blanchard is one of 12,000 in the NRV, now fully vaccinated. She recived her second vaccine dose at the clinic.

“I look at it less about me and more for the community,” said Emily Blanchard a New River Valley resident.

She walked out of the clinic with a smile behind her mask, calling it-- one shot, in the right direction.

“So I am really glad to be able to take this small step for the for the rest of our area,” said Blanchard.

This clinic offered second doses of the Moderna vaccine to those who received their first shot on or before January 29.

“This is our way to catch up on anyone who was vaccinated, up through January 29 to get the second dose and complete the series,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the New River Health District.

Dr. Bissell says this a community effort to make sure no one slips through the cracks.

“Well, there’s still not enough vaccine to vaccinate everybody who needs and wants it right now, but we are getting second doses for the first doses that we’ve administered,” said Dr. Bissell.

But she says this event also shows how much the NRV can unite.

“This community has had its share of tragedies and this community has shown itself to come together. They’ve shown themselves to be very resilient and cooperative and taking care of each other,” said Dr. Bissell.

Bissell says so far, 25% of the NRV’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

“I mean, we’ve got the people that want and need the vaccine, and we see that it’s making a difference,” said Dr. Bissell.

She says the district is slowly seeing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations go down, but there’s still work to be done.

“We still have a ways to go, but every day, every shot--- that light gets a little bit brighter,” said Dr. Bissell.

Dr. Bissell says this is not the last time you’ll see a vaccination site like this. They’re planning more in the future.

