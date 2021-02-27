One dead after Franklin County multi-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died Saturday after the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer he was driving ran into a 2014 Ford F-150 along Route 40 in Franklin County.

According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday morning, two-tenths of a mile east of Henry Road.

Bruce Benjamin Angell, 64 of Ferrum, was driving west along Route 40 when his car crossed the center line and hit Harden James Crum, 64 of Ferrum, who was traveling east in a 2014 Ford F-150.

Angell was not wearing a seatbelt and was injured in the crash. He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Crum was wearing his seatbelt and sustained no injuries.

The Virginia State Police Crash Team assisted with the scene.

