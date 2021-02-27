Advertisement

VSP, Covington Police look into cause of death after minor dies overnight

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-965-6333.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old male was found unresponsive and not breathing Thursday morning at 201 E. Prospect St.

According to Covington Police, the E.M.S. crew on-scene determined that he died sometime during the night.

The Virginia State Police is assisting with the case to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-965-6333 or policeinfo@covington.va.us.

