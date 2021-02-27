Advertisement

Waves of rain expected through the weekend

Soggy and mild conditions continue through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pockets of freezing rain, drizzle, and fog are possible this morning in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands. Slick spots are possible along untreated roads or walkways. Temperatures will gradually increase this morning moving the colder air to the North by mid morning.

MORE RAIN THIS WEEKEND

Rain will continue through the morning in many locations before tapering off from west to east by early afternoon. We’ll get a break in the rain for some locations with scattered showers possible along and west of I-81. Here is a look at what could expect through the weekend.

SATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
MORNING: Rain likely until lunchtimeMORNING: Spotty showers before lunchMORNING: Rain continues through the morning commute
AFTERNOON: Clouds linger; Spotty showersAFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and warmAFTERNOON: Showers ending; Lingering clouds
EVENING: Clouds and spotty showersEVENING: Rain returns after 5pmTOTAL WEEKEND RAINFALL:
1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible
OVERNIGHT: Clouds and waves of rainOVERNIGHT: Rain may be heavy at times
A Flood Watch will go into effect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
A Flood Watch will go into effect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

The main concern for flooding will likely be as our next disturbance moves in late in the day on Sunday with the actual cold front. This is the one that could cause a few of the streams to run high and create ponding water in the roads as the rain may be heavy at times Sunday night into Monday morning. We can’t even rule out a thunderstorm.

Total 4-day rainfall totals will likely be in the 1-3″ range with isolated higher amounts in the mountains.

Potential rainfall through Monday morning.
Potential rainfall through Monday morning.(WDBJ Weather)


