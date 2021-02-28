Another wave of rain moves in tonight
Mild conditions are expected today with more rain tonight.
SUNDAY
Showers continue this morning and will taper of by mid morning as a warm front move through the region. We will continue to see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, but temperatures look to warm into the 50s and 60s today. Rain will return later this evening into tonight ahead of a cold front.
TONIGHT
Scattered showers will continue to move in tonight. Temperatures won’t really fluctuate too much as most will linger around the 50s and 60s until the cold front moves through. Rain could fall heavy at times leading to flooding.
MONDAY
Showers will likely be lingering through the Monday morning commute. As the cold front moves through winds look to increase and they could gust 20-35 mph. Clouds will slowly decrease and temperatures will drop through the day.
