Another wave of rain moves in tonight

SUNDAY

Showers continue this morning and will taper of by mid morning as a warm front move through the region. We will continue to see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, but temperatures look to warm into the 50s and 60s today. Rain will return later this evening into tonight ahead of a cold front.

A break in the rain is expected with mild temperatures this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue to move in tonight. Temperatures won’t really fluctuate too much as most will linger around the 50s and 60s until the cold front moves through. Rain could fall heavy at times leading to flooding.

Our next wave of rain arrives tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

A Flood Watch goes into effect at 7PM this evening. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Showers will likely be lingering through the Monday morning commute. As the cold front moves through winds look to increase and they could gust 20-35 mph. Clouds will slowly decrease and temperatures will drop through the day.

Temperatures drop through the day on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

