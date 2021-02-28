Advertisement

Road tractor catches fire Sunday in Troutville

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes after emergency personnel were at the scene.
Courtesy Troutville Volunteer Fire Department
Courtesy Troutville Volunteer Fire Department(Troutville Volunteer Fire Deparment)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded Sunday to a road tractor fire for a vehicle that was parked in a service center in the 400 block of Roanoke Road.

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes after emergency personnel first were at the scene, according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

