Road tractor catches fire Sunday in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded Sunday to a road tractor fire for a vehicle that was parked in a service center in the 400 block of Roanoke Road.

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes after emergency personnel first were at the scene, according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

