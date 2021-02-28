Roanoke’s Salvation Army and LewisGale Medical Center team up for a community health fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army Roanoke and LewisGale Medical Center teamed for the first time to hold a free Community Health Fair.

Together the two provided health information about many topics including how to find a doctor.

Participants were able to do most things they could get done a doctor’s office.

The Salvation Army says since the pandemic began, they’ve seen access to family healthcare decline due to job loss, and this is a way to help those who’ve been impacted.

“The community is really struggling these are neighbors or friends there are family this is this event is about community health and community and guarding them towards information and resources so that they can get a provider and get back to living a healthier life,” said Tesa Price-Clark volunteer and specials events coordinator.

Price-Clark says they do plan to have another health fair, hopefully making it bigger and better.

