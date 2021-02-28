Advertisement

Roanoke’s Salvation Army and LewisGale Medical Center team up for a community health fair

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army Roanoke and LewisGale Medical Center teamed for the first time to hold a free Community Health Fair.

Together the two provided health information about many topics including how to find a doctor.

Participants were able to do most things they could get done a doctor’s office.

The Salvation Army says since the pandemic began, they’ve seen access to family healthcare decline due to job loss, and this is a way to help those who’ve been impacted.

“The community is really struggling these are neighbors or friends there are family this is this event is about community health and community and guarding them towards information and resources so that they can get a provider and get back to living a healthier life,” said Tesa Price-Clark volunteer and specials events coordinator.

Price-Clark says they do plan to have another health fair, hopefully making it bigger and better.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by FBI as Jeremy Groseclose, arrested in connection to the riot at the US...
Montgomery County man arrested, accused of taking part in Capitol riot
Rain showers develop with a wintry mix in the higher elevations.
Mountain mix tonight; Mild rain for the weekend
Courtesy WDBJ7
Family, animals including alligator and snakes, displaced after Franklin Co. fire
VSP, Covington Police look into cause of death after teen dies
Starting on Monday, March 1, you will no longer be able to carry a firearm with you inside of...
Blacksburg gun ban goes into effect March 1

Latest News

First cases of UK coronavirus variant found in SWVA
COVID-19 Vaccine
FBI investigating after possible Tenn. vaccine theft
Students pose with Virginia Tech Therapy Dog, Derek, on spring break wellness days.
Therapy dog brings welcome break to Virginia Tech
Dr. Lenkowski is now using a new procedure to put ear tubes in children's ears without having...
Roanoke doctor only second in VA to use new ear tube procedure