Thousands visit Jurassic Wonder Drive-Thru event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families are taking a ride back in time this weekend at the Salem Civic Center.

The Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive-Thru still has tickets available for Sunday’s drive-through

On Saturday, children stuck their heads out the window to get an up-close look at some of their favorite dinosaurs.

This is the first time Ted Hill, the organizer and owner of Theodore Productions, has hosted the event as a drive-through experience.

He said it’s been a successful way to keep the fun alive during the pandemic

“When the pandemic is over, we might continue to do drive-throughs. We can get a lot more people through,” Hill said. “And it’s like in the Jurassic Park Movies, they go through cars and tour and see the dinosaurs.”

About 2,000 cars full of families drove through the parking lot on Saturday, and a similar turnout is expected Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.