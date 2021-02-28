VDH says new one-shot vaccine to be distributed next week

(WDBJ) - After the announcement Friday that Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine was approved, the Virginia Department of Health says doses can be expected to start being distributed next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for anyone 18 and older to receive the vaccine.

Virginia will prioritize their 69,000 initial doses for mass vaccination clinics. An added supply is expected to be sent to pharmacies that are partnered with the federal government to help vaccinate priority groups, such as those over the age of 65, for free.

