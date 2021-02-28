Advertisement

VDH says new one-shot vaccine to be distributed next week

Anyone 18 and over is eligible to receive a dose.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - After the announcement Friday that Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine was approved, the Virginia Department of Health says doses can be expected to start being distributed next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for anyone 18 and older to receive the vaccine.

Virginia will prioritize their 69,000 initial doses for mass vaccination clinics. An added supply is expected to be sent to pharmacies that are partnered with the federal government to help vaccinate priority groups, such as those over the age of 65, for free.

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting on Monday, March 1, you will no longer be able to carry a firearm with you inside of...
Blacksburg gun ban goes into effect March 1
Man dies after being hit by driver in Roanoke
(AP)
One dead after Franklin County multi-vehicle crash
First cases of UK coronavirus variant found in SWVA
VSP, Covington Police look into cause of death after teen dies

Latest News

Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
COVID File Image
Virginia surpasses 8,500 COVID-related deaths
The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and...
Biden calls on Senate to quickly pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
A rough governmental estimate suggests some 1.3 million small, independent investors are...
Landlords hit as unpaid rent from eviction moratorium piles up