Bond denied for suspect in fatal shooting at Martinsville restaurant

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bond has been denied for one of the suspects in a shooting that killed two people at a Martinsville restaurant February 5.

At a court hearing March 1, a judge denied bond for Jamal Jenkins.

Jenkins, 24 of Collinsville, is charged with First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Willful Discharge of a Firearm in a Public Place Resulting in a Death.

Rosario Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville, is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Willful Discharge of a Firearm in a Public Place Resulting in a Death.

Virginia State Police say Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville, were shot and killed inside the restaurant bar area during the altercation before police arrived. Two people are still being treated after the shooting at El Norteno restaurant.

According to State Police, who are investigating because a Martinsville Police officer was involved, an argument began in the bar area of the restaurant that escalated into an incident that left the victims shot.

Another man left El Norteno on foot, but was followed by two armed people into the parking lot of the restaurant, according to police. The two with guns began firing at the other, leading to shots being overheard by a Martinsville Police officer in his vehicle while on patrol nearby.

The officer approached the two men who were firing and shot at them, hitting one with his gunfire. Both shooters then retreated back into El Norteno, according to police.

The man who initially ran off and was being shot at in the parking lot was not injured in either shooting.

