Broadway star gives $1,000 tip to servers at Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery in Roanoke

A woman gave a $1,000 tip to Hollywood's Restaurant & Bakery last week.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local restaurant is feeling the love after a stranger surprised the staff with a generous tip.

Wednesday night, Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery was getting ready to close when a woman walked in and sat down to eat. The staff served her a meal, and she told them she wanted to help them out. She decided to give $1,000 to split up between three women servers.

Rebecca Magnuson was the woman who gave the check. She was passing through from Nashville and has her own show on Broadway called She Sings.

“It meant a lot to everybody here and, you know, it meant a lot to me because these guys work really hard and it has been a tough time,” Mark Henderson, Owner of Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery, said.

“We didn’t believe it at first, we were so excited, Mark was excited, we were very thankful and we were very grateful to her. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” Bobbie Morrison, a server at Hollywood’s who received 1/3 of the tip, said.

The women say they plan to use some of the money to pay it forward.

