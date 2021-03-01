Advertisement

Byron gives NASCAR another surprise winner at Homestead

Byron entered the weekend with odds at 28-1 to win the race.
Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto...
Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Mark Long
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — William Byron gave NASCAR its third surprise winner in three weeks, this one not quite as stunning as the first two at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron controlled most of the final two stages at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday and won for the second time in 111 Cup starts. His first one came at Daytona last August and landed him one of the final spots in the playoffs.

Byron entered the weekend as a 28-1 shot to win the race.

