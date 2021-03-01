Central Shenandoah Health District awaits Johnson & Johnson vaccines

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials in the Central Shenandoah Health District are looking forward to getting some of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccinations.

After a slow distribution week because of weather interruptions in supply, vaccinations in the health district picked up last week. Over 7,000 vaccinations were given in the five-county area, giving them a total of more than 23,000 vaccinations since the program began. They have been using both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

”We will be expecting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the local level sometime this week, and we are really excited because this means there is more supply and more tools to help protect people,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “So if there’s more supply of vaccines, that means we can vaccinate more people.”

They are still in Phase 1b for those receiving vaccinations, but expect to move to 1c in coming months.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.