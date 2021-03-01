City of Roanoke pushes traffic safety after Williamson Rd. accident that left one man dead

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has died after he was hit by a driver in the 5100 block of Williamson Road in Northwest Roanoke Friday night. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim died from his injuries at Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital. An early investigation into the accident indicates the man was in the road when he was hit by the driver, who was going south on Williamson.

WDBJ7 spoke with Roanoke’s Traffic Engineer, Andrea Garland, about what the city is doing to try and prevent accidents like the one that took place Friday night.

“Last year, we focused our campaign on the Virginia law that every corner is a crosswalk and that drivers must stop for pedestrians at crosswalks,” Garland said.

The city pushed that crosswalk campaign, while they continued to upgrade intersections to provide more visibility for pedestrians. Now, the city is working on a new campaign set to come out this summer: speed awareness.

“Be mindful of your speed because you can definitely save a life if you’re driving at a speed that allows you to react quickly and stop on the spot,” Garland said.

Friday night’s accident is a reminder to always be alert when driving.

“It really is a huge responsibility, it’s just something that nobody should take for granted,” Garland said.

The city has put up street lights on all main corridors, and city officials are taking requests from residents about more street lights being put up in certain areas. The city is also releasing a survey soon to hear people’s perceptions on speed, as part of the city’s campaign coming this summer.

