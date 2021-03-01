Grown Here at Home: Local farms benefiting from partnership in New River Valley

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two is better than one. If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. When it comes to our local farms, the same concept applies. That’s how they see it at Hoof Hearted Farm in Blacksburg.

“We do collaborate with other local farms. We sell our products primarily through our friend’s farm down the road, Glade Road Growing, through their online farm stand,” said Brandon Herdon, owner of Hoof Hearted Farm in Blacksburg.

At the Glade Road Growing online farm market you can buy a variety of locally-grown foods: beef, chicken, pork, fresh eggs, vegetables, honey and even prepared foods.

“It’s great for obviously, both of our families, but I think it’s great for the community because you can pre-order it and literally go and pick it up any time of the day or night. So it’s open all the time with your name, ready to pick it up. So I hope more people take advantage of it,” explained Gina Piscura, owner of Hoof Hearted Farm.

“Especially this year with COVID it’s been hard to find beef in stores, but yet we’ve still had beef locally here because of our operation and other local operations in the area that sell directly to the consumer. A lot of our customers are still appreciative that they can get things that maybe aren’t available in grocery stores,” Brandon said.

Brandon and Gina believe partnerships like this could be the future for local food.

