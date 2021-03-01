Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of trying to kill brother in Patrick County

Larry Tatum, accused of trying to kill his brother in Patrick County
Larry Tatum, accused of trying to kill his brother in Patrick County(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Patrick County man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill his brother.

Larry Tatum, 69, was arrested Friday night, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. He is being held without bail in the Patrick County Jail.

Smith says the investigation indicated Tatum had poured kerosene on his brother and tried, unsuccessfully, to ignite the kerosene. The 64-year-old brother was not hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Steve Austin or Investigator Tennille Jessup at 276-694-3161.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
One dead after Franklin County multi-vehicle crash
VDH says new one-shot vaccine to be distributed this week
First cases of UK coronavirus variant found in SWVA
Virginia State Capitol
Lawmakers wrap session, passing budget and marijuana compromise
Another round of rain move in tonight with some areas seeing another 1-2".
One final wave of rain moves in tonight

Latest News

NRV Health District offers special schedule for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus
VDH reports smaller COVID-19 case increase Monday
March Hometown Mentor
March Hometown Mentor
COVID-19 Impacts Heart Health
COVID-19 Impacts Heart Health