Man arrested, accused of trying to kill brother in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Patrick County man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill his brother.

Larry Tatum, 69, was arrested Friday night, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. He is being held without bail in the Patrick County Jail.

Smith says the investigation indicated Tatum had poured kerosene on his brother and tried, unsuccessfully, to ignite the kerosene. The 64-year-old brother was not hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Steve Austin or Investigator Tennille Jessup at 276-694-3161.

