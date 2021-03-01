NRV Health District offers special schedule for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The New River Health District is offering a series of special opportunities this week for people who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the New River Valley before February 1 and have not yet received their second dose.

Anyone who received their first dose from VDH’s New River Health District or a pharmacy partner anywhere in the New River Valley - Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, and the City of Radford - is invited to the Blue Ridge Church vaccination center in Christiansburg this week, to receive their second dose. No appointment is needed.

In order to minimize overcrowding and wait times, go according to this schedule:

· First dose before January 16? Come on Monday, March 1;

· First dose between January 18 and 22? Come on Tuesday or Wednesday, March 2 or 3;

· First dose between January 25 and 29? Come on Thursday or Friday, March 4 or 5.

If you can’t make your targeted day later in the week, go Monday, March 1.

The vaccination center is open for second doses Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“It is very important to get your second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines,” said Noelle Bissell, MD, director of the New River Health District. “These vaccines require two doses to provide full protection for yourself, your loved ones and everyone around you.”

Please have with you a photo ID and your CDC vaccination card. A “Vaccination Screening and Encounter” form also is required. To complete the form in advance, click here or visit www.NRVroadtowellness.com. You can also complete the form at the vaccination center.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/.

