One final wave of rain this morning

The wedge won out Sunday keeping most areas in the 50s, while a few to the southwest warmed into the 60s and even 70s. Our front will finally push through this morning leading to one more wave of rain. Dry periods have helped abate any flood issues, but a flood watch conditions for the mountains through noon today.

WATCH FOR DENSE FOG

Visibility will be extremely reduced where the wedge hangs on early this morning. Visibility may fall below a half mile at times. Expect improved conditions leading up to sunrise.

Watch for patchy dense fog. (WDBJ Weather)

A flood watch continues through noon today for the western part of the area. This area has seen the most rainfall and one last wave of rain will move through during the morning which could lead to more flooding.

The National Weather Service continues a flood watch through noon. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Showers will likely be lingering through the Monday morning commute. As the cold front moves through winds look to increase and they could gust 20-35 mph. Clouds will slowly decrease and temperatures will drop through the day.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We’ll see much more sunshine on Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the lower 50s. Another storm system approaches the area on Wednesday, but it looks like a bulk of that system will stay to our south. Highs on Wednesday climb into the mid and upper 50s.

A quiet week ahead, but a few stray showers or possible midweek. (WDBJ Weather)

