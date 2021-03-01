Advertisement

One lane remains closed on Route 460 near Rich Creek after mudslide

default(Brian F. From Smokey Mountain Aerial Imaging)
By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A February 21 mudslide on Route 460 near Rich Creek completely blocked all lanes of traffic, now both eastbound and one westbound lane are open.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, crews are still working to work make sure the slope is safe.

Crews are working on the slope stabilization along the remaining closed westbound lane.

Traffic on Route 460 is no longer being detoured, but drivers could see crews out for a few more days.

Jason Bond a VDOT spokesperson says once the wet weather leaves and things start drying up, they will be able to make more progress.

“We do need to put some more stone and we do plan to go back and receive the slope to help with the stabilization. Once those activities are completed, and the slope has been deemed to be safe, we will reopen the remaining westbound lane, that is closed,” said Bond.

VDOT has also put up a temporary barricade as an added safety precaution.

For the latest road condition information in Virginia, visit 511Virginia.org.

