Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department, JMU Police Department and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Hunters Rd. Sunday evening after receiving a report of a possible breaking and entering and armed robbery.

The caller reported they saw three to four men enter the ground floor apartment in a threatening manner and had many rifles and hand guns.

Shorty after police arrived to the scene, they determine the person inside the apartment and their co-fraternity members were using airsoft rifles and pistols in a mock home invasion as part of a hazing incident.

There was heavy police presence in the area, but there was no threat to the surrounding community.

HPD will be following up with the JMU Office of Student Accountability this week.

