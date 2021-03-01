Radford City Public Schools return to in-person learning

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools have returned to in-person learning on March 1, some calling it similar the first day of school.

“I don’t think we could’ve had a better, better restart —if I can use that word —-restart to have them all of our students who want to be back,” said Robert Graham the superintendent of Radford City Public Schools.

Students who opted for face-to-face learning are back in the classroom four days a week.

The superintendent says more than 90% of students at the elementary level returned to the classroom, while secondary and high schools had a few more students stick to learning remotely.

“I think I see great things again you know moving forward with having everybody back in,” said Graham.

Graham says there was excitement everywhere, but also updated mitigation strategies in place to keep students safe.

“We are fully masked up making sure but there are no students better feet 3 feet apart and we had to go down to 3 feet we had to move some of our rooms most of them are 4.5 feet apart,” said Graham.

Graham adds even though many teachers are vaccinated, they still follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines in and outside of the classroom.

As parents dropped off or picked up their kids there were a few traffic issues near schools, but Graham says that was expected.

He credits the community, school staff and administration for making this return possible.

“I think that’s made it manageable and in unity in and unification of us the whole entire school community it’s just so important,” said Graham.

