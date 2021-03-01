Advertisement

Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave

Town Manager James Ervin confirmed the move was effective as of February 24
Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
By WDBJ7 Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rebecca Dillon, the town clerk of Rocky Mount, was placed on administrative leave effective February 24, according to the town manager, James Ervin.

The Franklin County General District Court charged a woman named Rebecca Dillon with shoplifting in Rocky Mount on February 22, but the town manager did not elaborate on details regarding a cause for the town placing the clerk on leave.

Check back for updates.

