Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rebecca Dillon, the town clerk of Rocky Mount, was placed on administrative leave effective February 24, according to the town manager, James Ervin.

The Franklin County General District Court charged a woman named Rebecca Dillon with shoplifting in Rocky Mount on February 22, but the town manager did not elaborate on details regarding a cause for the town placing the clerk on leave.

