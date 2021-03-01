Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Town Manager James Ervin confirmed the move was effective as of February 24
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rebecca Dillon, the town clerk of Rocky Mount, was placed on administrative leave effective February 24, according to the town manager, James Ervin.
The Franklin County General District Court charged a woman named Rebecca Dillon with shoplifting in Rocky Mount on February 22, but the town manager did not elaborate on details regarding a cause for the town placing the clerk on leave.
Check back for updates.
