Advertisement

UVA researchers up for big award after discovering gene that brings deadly cancer

The University of Virginia is one of 63 finalists in the “Stat-Madness” tournament
UVA Health
UVA Health(NBC29)
By WVIR and WDBJ7
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - UVA researchers are up for a big award after discovering a gene that is responsible for one of the deadliest cancers.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer that has few treatments.

UVA researchers are hopeful they may be able to change that after discovering the oncogene, which is one of the culprits responsible for this type of diagnosis. The University of Virginia is one of 63 finalists in the “Stat-Madness” tournament competing for the title of best biomedical innovation.

“As a basic scientist, it’s our ultimate dream to deliver something in the clinic so our discovery a lot of times, we don’t see it’s going to have an immediate impact, but we’re working hard on it and there are a lot of researchers like us working on those basic discoveries,” says Hui Li, associate professor of pathology.

If you would like to cast your vote for the “Stat-Madness” tournament, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDH says new one-shot vaccine to be distributed this week
(AP)
One dead after Franklin County multi-vehicle crash
First cases of UK coronavirus variant found in SWVA
Virginia State Capitol
Lawmakers wrap session, passing budget and marijuana compromise
Courtesy Troutville Volunteer Fire Department
Road tractor catches fire Sunday in Troutville

Latest News

COVID-19 Impacts Heart Health
COVID-19 Impacts Heart Health
Devon Brezynski has been named one of the American Heart Association's "Real Women" of 2021 and...
COVID-19 impacts heart health
VDH says new one-shot vaccine to be distributed this week
Together the two provided health information about many topics including how to find a doctor.
Roanoke’s Salvation Army and LewisGale Medical Center team for community health fair