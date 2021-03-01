UVA researchers up for big award after discovering gene that brings deadly cancer

(WDBJ) - UVA researchers are up for a big award after discovering a gene that is responsible for one of the deadliest cancers.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer that has few treatments.

UVA researchers are hopeful they may be able to change that after discovering the oncogene, which is one of the culprits responsible for this type of diagnosis. The University of Virginia is one of 63 finalists in the “Stat-Madness” tournament competing for the title of best biomedical innovation.

“As a basic scientist, it’s our ultimate dream to deliver something in the clinic so our discovery a lot of times, we don’t see it’s going to have an immediate impact, but we’re working hard on it and there are a lot of researchers like us working on those basic discoveries,” says Hui Li, associate professor of pathology.

