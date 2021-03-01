VCU fraternity served cease-and-desist order following death of student

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department and VCU Police are investigating the death of a VCU student at an off-campus residence on Saturday.

The VCU student was identified as Adam Oakes, the university announced on Sunday. The family has since started a GoFundMe for post-mortal costs.

“This is a tragic loss for Adam’s family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Service at (804)828-6200,” stated a release from the university.

Delta Chi fraternity’s national office issued a cease-and-desist order to the VCU chapter on Saturday. The university took similar action on Sunday and is continuing its own investigation.

The Richmond Police Department stated in a release that officers responded to the 100 block of West Clay Street at approximately 9:16 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a person down.

When officers arrived, they pronounced 19-year-old Oakes dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Richmond Police Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or VCU Police at 804-828-1196.

VCU President Michael Rao offered condolences to Oakes’ family and loved ones via Twitter on Sunday.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own. I offer my heartfelt sympathies to Adam’s loved ones and closest friends,” Rao said. “@VCU will continue to work closely with local law enforcement as the investigation develops.”

The Delta Chi fraternity released a statement regarding the death and extended condolences to family and friends of Oakes.

“The health and safety of our chapter communities is always a top priority for The Delta Chi Fraternity, which suspended the VCU chapter after learning of the incident late Saturday afternoon,” the fraternity said in a statement.

The fraternity also encouraged members to cooperate with law enforcement during investigation efforts.

