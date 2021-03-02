Amherst County Public Schools investigates after three bus drivers given breath tests

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Thursday night under the lights potentially gone wrong - that’s the situation for Amherst County Public Schools.

The Amherst County High School football team visited Rustburg High School last Thursday for a game, but the people responsible for students’ safe transport are under investigation.

“The Amherst County administration, they came to us, asked us if we would administer PBT on three of their bus drivers,” said Mike Lawhorn, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office captain.

Lawhorn says preliminary breath tests were administered to three bus drivers and turned over to school administration.

He says there was no legal issue and that the matter now rests will school officials.

“This was a request by administration from Amherst County Public Schools,” said Lawhorn. “No law violations were observed.”

School administration issued the following statement, saying “on Thursday night at an extracurricular activity, Amherst County Public Schools administration was notified of a potential situation involving our bus drivers and took immediate action to include notifying law enforcement. With their assistance, we ensured our students were safely transported back to Amherst County High School after the game. As this remains an active investigation regarding Amherst County Public School employees, we cannot comment any further. We can say, however, that the appropriate actions will be taken to provide for the safety of our students.”

An email was sent to Amherst County Public Schools parents Sunday notifying them of the situation.

