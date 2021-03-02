Advertisement

Angels of Assisi to hold pet food drive-thru

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi will hold a pet food drive-thru to help those in need Sunday, March 7.

The free pet food drive-thru will be held outside the building at 415 Campbell Avenue SW from 2 to 4 p.m., while suppllies last. Due to COVID-19 precautions, you are asked to stay in your vehicle, where staff members will come to assist you.

Angels of Assisi has a Community Pet Food Pantry open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently, the organization said the pantry was empty. Following a plea on social media, donations poured in from the community.

“Thanks to our community’s support, our Pet Food Pantry is full again,” says Dayna Reynolds, director of communications at Angels of Assisi. “We are in awe of the support and want to make sure word of the Pet Food Pantry reaches all the community members who need it. We are holding this Free Pet Food Drive-Thru in hopes that it will help keep people and their pets together and that no pet will need to go hungry.”

