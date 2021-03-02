Advertisement

Covington looks at new downtown revitalization plans

Main Street in downtown Covington, Va.
Main Street in downtown Covington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Like many historic downtowns, Covington’s Main Street has seen a decline in business, and revitalization efforts weren’t helped by the pandemic.

“Main Street’s been dealt a couple bad blows,” said downtown property owner Jacob Wright.

But they’re hoping to change that, bringing in new consultants and plans to turn things around.

“We’re really working with our consultants, Head Down Strategies, to brand old town Covington as an actual destination and place,” said Covington City Manager Krystal Onaitis, ”and building upon its reputation for having large scale events and really creating that destination feel.”

“Trying to get some restaurants, trying to get some small businesses, trying to get some different stores and things like that on Main Street and in the surrounding areas,” explained businessman Robert Garten.

It’s an effort that saw some new openings before the pandemic, and now one they feel is ready to happen.

“The whole community is in a different place,” Wright said. “We realize how important things are like downtown. We have the right people in the governing bodies that want to make decisions that help our downtowns.”

“We can look at it as an opportunity, and an opportunity for growth and creativity,” Onaitis said. “We’re all about solutions, not barriers.”

And to help find those solutions, they’re reaching out with an online survey.

“We are eager to see what will come, and we are eager to see what the community will tell us,” according to Onaitis.

They hope it’s, as Wright said, “Phoenix rising from the ashes.”

